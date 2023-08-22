Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement

Utah police ‘fill in dads’ walk son of fallen officer to first day of kindergarten

Jackson was 4 months old when father, Officer David Romrell, was killed in line of duty in South Salt Lake, Utah

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
The son of a fallen Utah police officer was escorted to his first day of kindergarten on Monday by his mom and a group of what the South Salt Lake Police Department called "fill in ‘Dads’" who stood in for his father.

Jackson Romrell was pictured holding his mom’s hand as they walked with a pack of uniformed South Salt Lake Police officers and Police Chief Jack Carruth to the school building.

Jackson was just 4 months old when his father, South Salt Lake Police Officer David Romrell, was killed in November 2018.

Romrell was killed in the line of duty while "protecting the streets and citizens of South Salt Lake" when suspects fleeing a reported burglary struck the officer with a vehicle, the South Salt Lake website states.

Jackson with police escort

South Salt Lake Police Chief Jack Carruth and a group of officers escorted Jackson and his mother to his first day of kindergarten on Monday. (South Salt Lake Police Department)

"He devoted his entire adult life to serving his country and the community and made a lasting impact on all who had the fortune to know him," reads a remembrance on the website.

Jackson with his mom

Jackson was 4 months old when his father, Officer David Romrell, was killed in the line of duty in November 2018. (South Salt Lake Police Department)

Romrell, who served several tours in the Marine Corps before joining the South Salt Lake Police Department, left behind his wife and their 4-month-old son.

Jackson and mom with police

While Jackson was unable to walk to his first day of school with his father, a group of police "dads" filled in. (South Salt Lake Police Department)

The department shared photos of Jackson sitting atop a motorcycle with his "fill-in dads" before starting his first day of school.

Jackson with police at school

Jackson posed for several photos with the "fill-in dads" before his first day of kindergarten. (South Salt Lake Police Department)

A day earlier, the South Salt Lake Police Department honored fallen officers, including Romrell, with a Utah Fallen Officer Motorcycle Ride. 

Jackson on toy motorcycle

Police honored Romrell and other fallen officers the day prior at the Utah Fallen Officer Motorcycle Ride. (South Salt Lake Police Department)

Jackson and his mother were also present for the motorcycle ride, with Jackson pictured riding a toy motorcycle to honor his father.