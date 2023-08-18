Back-to-school supplies: 9 'Made in the USA' products for the return to the classroom

It’s back-to-school season — which means parents are already stocking up on classroom essentials.
When shopping for school supplies, there is always the option to choose products that are American-made.
Lifestyle expert Carey Reilly joined "Fox & Friends" this week to highlight a few popular items that are made in different parts of the United States.
Here are nine school essentials that are made in America.
1. Tough Traveler backpacks: Made in Schenectady, New York
2. Post-it Notes: Made in Cynthiana, Kentucky
3. USA Gold pencils: Made in Lewisburg, Tennessee
4. Crayola Crayons: Made in Easton, Pennsylvania
5. Paper Mate pens: Made in Oak Brook, Illinois
6. Lysol disinfecting wipes: Made in Parsippany, New Jersey
7. Proactiv Skincare: Made in Harlan, Iowa
8. Sea Bags: Made in Portland, Maine
9. Lillipad Workstation: Made in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Back-to-school spending is expected to be higher than ever, statistics show — with the average American household expecting to spend around $890 this year.