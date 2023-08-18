Expand / Collapse search
Back-to-school supplies: 9 'Made in the USA' products for the return to the classroom

These popular school essentials, including Post-its and Crayola crayons, are American-made

Angelica Stabile By Angelica Stabile Fox News
Published
School supplies made in the USA for new school year Video

School supplies made in the USA for new school year

Lifestyle expert Carey Reilly displays school supplies like Crayola and Lysol that parents can find for their students on ‘Fox & Friends.’

It’s back-to-school season — which means parents are already stocking up on classroom essentials.

When shopping for school supplies, there is always the option to choose products that are American-made.

Lifestyle expert Carey Reilly joined "Fox & Friends" this week to highlight a few popular items that are made in different parts of the United States.

Here are nine school essentials that are made in America.

lysol and crayola products

Lysol products are made in Parsippany, New Jersey — while Crayola crayons are manufactured in Easton, Pennsylvania. (Fox News)

1. Tough Traveler backpacks: Made in Schenectady, New York

2. Post-it Notes: Made in Cynthiana, Kentucky

3. USA Gold pencils: Made in Lewisburg, Tennessee

usa gold pencils

"Fox & Friends" host Steve Doocy holds up two packs of USA Gold pencils, which are made in Lewisburg, Tennessee. (Fox News)

4. Crayola Crayons: Made in Easton, Pennsylvania

5. Paper Mate pens: Made in Oak Brook, Illinois

6. Lysol disinfecting wipes: Made in Parsippany, New Jersey

sea bags

Sea Bags are made in Portland, Maine, out of boat sails. (Fox News)

7. Proactiv Skincare: Made in Harlan, Iowa

8. Sea Bags: Made in Portland, Maine

9. Lillipad Workstation: Made in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Back-to-school spending is expected to be higher than ever, statistics show — with the average American household expecting to spend around $890 this year.

