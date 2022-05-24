Utah hiker rescued after slipping on ice, ‘cliffing out’: ‘Lucky to be alive’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Utah hiker is "lucky to be alive" after she slipped on ice and became stranded on a cliff in Provo Canyon over the weekend, rescuers said.

The woman had slid down an icy scree field and was found "cliffed out" and clinging to a rock when rescuers arrived, the North Fork Fire Department said Sunday.

The term "cliffed out" means that the individual is in such a position that they could neither go up nor down – essentially meaning the person is stuck.

Rescuers worked for over two hours to bring the woman to safety, fire officials said. Crews with the Utah County Sheriff's Office and Utah County Search and Rescue assisted with the operation.

"Our patient was in serious danger and lucky to be alive! Had she fallen more, that would not have been the case," the department said.

The hiker was hoisted to safety via helicopter and treated for hypothermia and minor injuries, officials said.

Rescuers credited the hiker for staying calm and for hiking with a partner.

"Mother Nature changes constantly, and although we plan for everything, we are never 110% planned out for the scenario we are handed," the department said. "However, we are always 110% ready and willing to provide help when needed, and in order to make our job easier in these situations it is imperative to stay calm."

Provo Canyon is located about 46.7 miles south of Salt Lake City.