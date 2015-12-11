Utah cop saves lives of sick middle school student and 9-day-old baby in one day

A Utah police officer assigned to a middle school was being hailed a hero this week for saving two young lives in one day—a sick student and a 9-day-old baby.

St. George Police Officer Matt Schuman jumped into action Tuesday afternoon when a 14-year-old student became violently ill during a gym class at Dixie Middle School.

He used CPR to get the girl breathing again in the nurse's office after she suffered a seizure and went into cardiac arrest.

When the girl again went into cardiac arrest, he continued CPR until EMTs arrived, Fox 13 in Salt Lake City reported.

A LifeFlight helicopter flew the girl to a hospital in Las Vegas as Schuman finished his tour at the school which included working a school wrestling match.

On his way home, Schuman heard a call for a choking baby on his police scanner. He told the dispatcher he was just three houses away from where the baby lived.

He cleared an obstruction that was blocking the newborn’s ability to breathe.

“He was successful in saving this child’s life as EMTs arrived and continued care,” Fox 13 reported, quoting a Washington County School District press release.

“It was amazing to watch a life saving effort in action,” Dixie vice principal Sheri Robison-Fisher wrote on the school’s Facebook page. “I am so grateful for our Police Officers and Emergency Medical Response Teams!”

