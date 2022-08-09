Expand / Collapse search
Utah construction worker rescued after being fully buried at site, fire officials say

Apparent construction accident happened in Summit Park, Utah

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A Utah construction worker was rescued after being "completely buried" in an apparent accident on Monday evening, authorities said.

First responders were dispatched around 5:30 p.m. to a construction site on Upper Evergreen Drive in Summit Park, the Park City Fire Department said.

The department shared photos showing a large piece of rock face and dirt that appeared to have come loose and slid down from an elevated area around the construction site.

The construction crew and first responders worked together to dig out the buried individual, fire officials said. 

The worker was conscious, breathing and alert when they were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The department didn’t immediately provide details about the circumstances that led to the worker being buried.

Summit Park is located about 21 miles east of Salt Lake City, and about 12 miles northwest of Park City.