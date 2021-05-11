Expand / Collapse search
Utah climber rescued from spot called 'Certain Death’ after rock ‘size of a refrigerator’ rolled on him

Injured climber was airlifted to safety off mountain in Little Cottonwood Canyon

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A climber in Utah was rescued Sunday from a mountainous area known as "Certain Death" after a large rock "the size of a refrigerator" rolled on top of him, officials said.

Rescue crews responded around 4 p.m. to a call of an injured climber in the Gate Buttress area of Little Cottonwood Canyon, which is part of the Wasatch-Cache National Forest located about 15 miles from Salt Lake City, the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue said in a statement.

Two climbers had been navigating new routes in a waterfront area above a location called "Certain Death" when the accident occurred, the statement said.

"One climber had pulled off a large rock the size of a refrigerator that rolled over the top of him," the department said.

Two ground teams were sent to reach the climbers but officials said the difficult terrain and nature of the climber’s injuries instead required a helicopter to airlift him off the mountain.

The rescue operation lasted about 90 minutes.

Officials did not elaborate on the climber's injuries or provide an update on his condition.

