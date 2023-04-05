Utah climber killed under falling ice column after pushing friend out of way, sheriff says

A hiker in Utah died over the weekend under a falling column of ice after pushing her fellow climber out of the way, likely saving her friend's life, authorities said Tuesday.

Three ice climbers were attempting to scale Raven Falls in Duchesne County near Indian Canyon on Sunday when the ice above them fractured and fell onto the group, the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office said.

The 41-year-old woman pushed a female climber, 21, out of the way of the falling ice, the sheriff’s office said. Officials believe the woman’s action saved the life of the 21-year-old.

While the woman was able to push her fellow climber to safety, she became trapped under "two huge blocks of ice and did not survive," officials said.

"Our sincere condolences to all effected [sic] by this tragedy, to the family of this brave, courageous woman who lost her life while saving another," the sheriff’s office said. "We hope that all may find comfort and all the warm support will prevail over your hearts while mourning the loss of your loved one."

The third climber, a 34-year-old male fell about 40 feet when the ice column broke apart upon impact, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 21-year-old climber was able to climb down the terrain and drive herself to Duchesne City to call 911 for help.

Rescue teams responded and found the male climber with serious injuries. He was airlifted to a hospital and his current condition was not immediately known.

The woman who died was later identified as Meg O’Neill, of Salt Lake City, FOX13 Salt Lake City reported. Search crews recovered her body Monday evening.

Camille Fiducia, who worked alongside O’Neill at Embark Outdoors, an organization that empowers women through sports, said she was a "very prolific climber" and a "very committed outdoors person."

"She didn’t chase after a job where she could make $200,000 a year," Fiducia told the station. "She chased after a job that would be fulfilling work, that are often the jobs that are thankless."