Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

MILITARY
Published
Last Update 36 mins ago

US stealth bomber lands in Colorado after emergency

Associated Press

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Air Force says a Missouri-based B2 stealth bomber landed in Colorado Springs after an unspecified emergency.

A spokesman for the 21st Space Wing at Peterson Air Force Base, Sgt. Brian Bender, says the base's first responders responded to an emergency involving the plane at about 4:20 a.m. Tuesday.

He referred questions about the bomber's emergency to Whiteman Air Force Base in Warrensburg, Missouri because it is the aircraft's home base.

Officials at the base did not immediately return a telephone message seeking comment.

The B2 costs about $1 billion, is designed to evade enemy radar and carries a two-person crew.