US military raid in Syria eliminates ISIS leader-in-waiting, key financier: officials

The U.S. military carried out a raid in northern Syria on Tuesday, killing a senior ISIS figure who had been poised to become the group’s next leader in the country, a U.S. official told Fox News.

A key ISIS financial official was also killed in the operation, the official said, noting that both men had been actively planning attacks in Syria and Iraq. No U.S. forces were injured.

On the background of a U.S. official to Fox News, the raid was described as a "successful operation" targeting a senior ISIS member assessed to be a strong candidate to assume the role of ISIS Syria Emir, a position that would have posed a direct threat to U.S. and Coalition forces as well as the new Syrian government.

No civilians were injured or killed, and there were no injuries to U.S. or Coalition forces.

The operation is part of continued U.S. counterterrorism efforts in the region following ISIS’s territorial defeat in Syria and Iraq in 2019.

"We will continue to pursue ISIS terrorists with unwavering determination throughout the region," the official added, stressing that the U.S. and its partners remain committed to ensuring the lasting defeat of ISIS and the protection of the homeland.

The State Department did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.