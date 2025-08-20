Expand / Collapse search
US military raid in Syria eliminates ISIS leader-in-waiting, key financier: officials

Target was positioned to become next ISIS Syria leader, official tells Fox News

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr , Liz Friden Fox News
ISIS suicide bomber kills 22 at Christian church in Syria, reports The Guardian Video

ISIS suicide bomber kills 22 at Christian church in Syria, reports The Guardian

'The Big Weekend Show' discusses an ISIS suicide bomber reportedly killing churchgoers in Damascus, Syria.

The U.S. military carried out a raid in northern Syria on Tuesday, killing a senior ISIS figure who had been poised to become the group’s next leader in the country, a U.S. official told Fox News.

A key ISIS financial official was also killed in the operation, the official said, noting that both men had been actively planning attacks in Syria and Iraq. No U.S. forces were injured.

On the background of a U.S. official to Fox News, the raid was described as a "successful operation" targeting a senior ISIS member assessed to be a strong candidate to assume the role of ISIS Syria Emir, a position that would have posed a direct threat to U.S. and Coalition forces as well as the new Syrian government.

US, ISRAEL ANNOUNCE TARGETED KILLINGS OF TERROR LEADERS IN SYRIA AND LEBANON

Islamic State militant holds ISIS flag in a desert setting

A masked Islamic State terrorist holds an ISIS flag. A rising leader and financier of the terrorist group was killed Tuesday in Syria by the U.S. miliary, officials say. (History/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

No civilians were injured or killed, and there were no injuries to U.S. or Coalition forces.

The operation is part of continued U.S. counterterrorism efforts in the region following ISIS’s territorial defeat in Syria and Iraq in 2019. 

SYRIAN AUTHORITIES CAPTURE 'CRIMINALS' LINKED TO BRUTAL CHURCH ATTACK THAT KILLED DOZENS: REPORT

Syria clashes

Security forces loyal to the interim Syrian government ride in the back of a vehicle moving along a road in Syria's western city of Latakia, March 9, 2025. U.S. and coalition forces in Syria on Tuesday eliminated a rising ISIS terrorist leader and financier. (Omar Haj Kadour/AFP via Getty Images)

"We will continue to pursue ISIS terrorists with unwavering determination throughout the region," the official added, stressing that the U.S. and its partners remain committed to ensuring the lasting defeat of ISIS and the protection of the homeland.

The State Department did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com or to @JasmineSBaehr via X
