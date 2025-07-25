Expand / Collapse search
Syria

US, Israel announce targeted killings of terror leaders in Syria and Lebanon

Successful counterterrorism operations target terror groups threatening regional stability

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
The U.S. and Israel announced on Friday that their respective forces had killed terror leaders from ISIS and Hezbollah in separate counterterrorism operations.

CENTCOM troops carried out a raid in al-Bab, Aleppo Governorate, Syria, and killed senior ISIS leader Dhiya’ Zawba Muslih al-Hardani and his two adult sons, who also have ties to the terror organization, according to a statement from CENTCOM. 

It added that three women and three children who "were also on the target" were unharmed in the raid.

"These ISIS individuals posed a threat to U.S. and Coalition Forces, as well as the new Syrian Government," CENTCOM said in a statement.

Islamic State militant holds ISIS flag in a desert setting

A masked Islamic State terrorist poses holding the ISIS flag in 2015.  (History/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a U.K.-based organization, said the raid was the first of its kind. The group also stated that ground troops of SDF-backed special units and Damascus special forces participated in the operation, though Fox News Digital was unable to confirm their involvement.

Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, CENTCOM commander, vowed U.S. forces would "relentlessly pursue ISIS terrorists."

"ISIS terrorists are not safe where they sleep, where they operate and where they hide," Kurilla said in a statement. "Alongside our partners and allies, U.S. Central Command is committed to the enduring defeat of ISIS terrorists that threaten the region, our allies and our homeland." 

U.S. troops in Syria in December 2022

U.S. forces patrol in the vicinity of the Hori rehabilitation center for children of the suspected Islamic State group in the town of Tel Maaruf in Syria's northeastern Hasakeh province Dec. 15, 2022. (Delil Souleiman/AFP via Getty Images)

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced its troops had killed Ali Mohammad Hassan Qoutan, who served as the personnel officer for Hezbollah’s Bint Jbeil sector. According to the IDF, Qoutan was involved in efforts to rebuild the organization, which was dealt a blow when Israel killed its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in September 2024.

terror funeral

Mourners attend the funeral of slain Hezbollah leaders Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine at the Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium on the outskirts of Beirut Feb. 23, 2025.  (Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty Images)

"The terrorist's activities constitute a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the IDF wrote in a statement.

Israel recently concluded a 12-day war with Iran while simultaneously fighting Hamas in Gaza in a war that has been ongoing since the brutal attacks of Oct. 7, 2023.

