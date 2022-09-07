Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

US Marshals offering $5,000 reward for info on suspect accused of shooting California police officer

Jose Ortega wanted following Aug. 10 shooting in La Puente

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
The U.S. Marshals Service has announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of an "armed and dangerous" suspect accused of being involved in the shooting of a California police officer. 

Jose Ortega, 25, is being sought after allegedly playing a role in an attack on a detective from the Los Angeles Interagency Metropolitan Police Apprehension Crime Task Force in La Puente, California, on Aug. 10, the agency says. 

"The U.S. Marshals have elevated the investigation to major case status," it said. 

Jose Ortega, 25, is being sought following the shooting of a California police officer on Aug. 10. (US Marshals Service)

Ortega is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing around 290 pounds. 

"He should be considered armed and dangerous," the U.S. Marshals Service said in a statement. 

Los Angeles County Sheriff's homicide detective Matthew Landreth told CBS LA that undercover officers were conducting an investigation in La Puente when they were confronted by the subjects of that probe. 

The suspects then opened fire, hitting one of the officers, Landreth reportedly said. 

The officer who was struck is reported to have recovered while none of the officers are said to have fired back at the suspects. 