San Francisco police, FBI renew search for girl missing for 6 years

San Francisco police and the FBI are asking for help finding a now 9-year-old girl who disappeared when she was a toddler.

Arianna Fitts was reported missing by her family in April 2016.

She was 2 and a half years old at the time of her disappearance.

Arianna was last seen in Oakland in January or February of that year, the FBI says.

Several days after the girl was reported missing, her mother, Nicole Fitts, was found dead and buried in a public park in San Francisco.

Investigators do not believe Arianna was with her mother when she was killed.

An age-progressed photo showing what Arianna might look like now was recently released by investigators.

Anyone with information about Arianna is asked to contact their local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.