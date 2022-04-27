US Marshals arrest over 700 in Mississippi, dozens gang-related

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A U.S. Marshals led operation in Mississippi has resulted in the arrests of over 700 individuals.

The operation, focused on northern Mississippi, led to the arrests, which included aggravated assault, homicide, aggravated domestic assault, child abuse, child sexual assault, unlawful gun crime, and more, according to Fox 13 Memphis.

The operation is called Operation MPACT, Mississippi Partnering Agencies Coming Together, and was led by the U.S. Marshals in partnership with other federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies across several counties in north Mississippi.

350 of the total number of arrests were for felony offenses and 56 were gang-related, according to the report.

Law enforcement officials assisting in the operation seized over $134,000 worth of narcotics and more than $50,000 worth of cash. 38 firearms were also seized.

The operation was conducted in response to a recent increase in violent crime related to the migration of multiple criminal groups who migrated to Mississippi from Chicago and Memphis.

Throughout the month of March, the operation moved to different parts of the state that have seen an increase in crime.

U.S. Marshal Danny McKittrick said that the operation will have a "lasting effect" on communities in the state.

"I would like to personally thank all of our partners for their relentless support in making this operation a success," McKittrick said. "I believe the historical results of this operation combined with the community policing efforts of our local partners will have a lasting effect on these communities here in the Northern District of Mississippi."