Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MILITARY
Published

US Marines aircraft crashes in California

The Marine Corps said an Osprey crashed near Glamis, California

By Louis Casiano , Lucas Y. Tomlinson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A military aircraft crashed in California on Wednesday, Fox News has confirmed.

The crash occurred near Glamis, located just a few miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border and west of the California-Arizona border. 

A spokesperson for the United States Marine Corps confirmed to Fox News that the aircraft was an MV-22B Osprey belonging to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. 

MILITARY RECRUITMENT LAGS DESPITE REDUCED TARGETS, RECORD INCENTIVES TO BOOST INTEREST

"Military and civilian first responders are on site," 1st Lt. Duane Kampa, a Marine spokesperson, said in a statement. He also pushed back on rumors circulating on social media that the aircraft had nuclear material. 

"Contrary to initial reports, there was no nuclear material on board the aircraft," Kampa said. "More information will be made available as we receive it."

The Naval Air Facility El Centro posted on Facebook just after 11:30 a.m. that it had received reports of a down aircraft near State Route 78 and Coachella Canal Road. The post said firefighters from the military installation and the Imperial County Fire Department were responding. 

The entrance to Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, in Yuma, Arizona. Local reports said a military aircraft crashed nearby in California. 

The entrance to Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, in Yuma, Arizona. Local reports said a military aircraft crashed nearby in California.  (Google Maps)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No information regarding how many passengers were aboard or possible injuries has been released.  

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.