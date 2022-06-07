Expand / Collapse search
US cases of monkeypox reach 31

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, a rash

By Julia Musto | Fox News
More than 30 cases of monkeypox have now been reported around the U.S. 

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are now 31 confirmed monkeypox and orthopoxvirus cases nationwide. 

New York leads the 13 states with reported infections, confirming seven. California has six, Florida has four and Colorado has three. 

Illinois and Utah have two cases each. 

WASHINGTON DC REPORTS FIRST POTENTIAL MONKEYPOX CASE THIS YEAR

There is one case reported in Washington state, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Hawaii, Georgia and the District of Columbia. 

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Sunday that more than two dozen countries where monkeypox virus is not endemic have reported 780 cases. 

This 1997 image provided by the CDC during an investigation into an outbreak of monkeypox, which took place in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), formerly Zaire, and depicts the dorsal surfaces of the hands of a monkeypox case patient, who was displaying the appearance of the characteristic rash during its recuperative stage.

However, no monkeypox deaths outside of Africa have been identified. 

The agency said the sudden and unexpected detection "suggests that there might have been undetected transmission for some unknown duration of time followed by recent amplifier events."

Previously, a leading adviser to the WHO said the outbreak in Europe and beyond was likely spread by sex at two recent raves in Spain and Belgium.

CDC RAISES MONKEYPOX ALERT TO LEVEL 2, RECOMMENDS MASKS DURING TRAVEL

Monkeypox spreads when there is close contact with an infected individual, but it is not yet known whether it is being transmitted now exclusively by sex.

Although the majority of new monkeypox cases have been seen in gay or bisexual men, experts caution that anyone is at potential risk. 

It also remains unclear if people could spread monkeypox without symptoms or if the disease might be airborne.

Monkeypox: What you need to know Video

Traditionally, monkeypox virus is spread by touching or getting bitten by infected wild animals in western and central Africa.

Notably, U.S. health officials said last week that genetic analysis of recent cases suggests there are two strains in the country. 

Monkeypox, which is related to smallpox, has milder symptoms. 

Some of those symptoms include fever, chills, rash and aches, before lesions develop. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.