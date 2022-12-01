US Attorney's Office and FBI unseals indictment against 14 gang members

Members of the U.S. Attorney’s Office and FBI unsealed a 10-count indictment on Thursday against 14 members of the Young Gunnaz Gang, or YG, for racketeering, narcotics distribution and firearms offenses.

The indictment charged several YG members and associates with acts of violence, including Kashad Sampson, 23, who, according to a press release from the Department of Justice, was charged with participating in multiple assaults with a dangerous weapon in Poughkeepsie and Newburgh, New York.

The gang is also allegedly responsible for trafficking narcotics across New York State and participating in fraudulent schemes.

"When I was sworn in as U.S. Attorney, I promised that this Office would be relentless in rooting out violent crime, in every corner of this District," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in the release. "That’s a promise I am determined to keep. Today, we’re announcing a sweeping [Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations] indictment charging 14 members and associates of a violent gang that we allege was up to no good. … Well, not anymore. Let today’s massive takedown be a warning to all gang members. The feds are watching. And you better believe we don’t quit."

Along with Sampson, the indictment names George Delgado, 23; Gabriel Roman, 23; Dallas Archer, 25; Jasiah Wooten, 24; Bruce Allen, 24; Syncere Tatum, 22; John LaLanne, 23; Raekwon Jackson, 22; Bashir Mallory, 19; Mekhi McDonald, 19; Christopher Tate, 19; and Kristopher Burgess Cunningham, 28.

Sampson, Archer, LaLanne and Jackson, the indictment said, attempted to murder rival gang members in Poughkeepsie on Aug. 15, 2020.

On April 27, 2021, Tatum, Roman and Tate allegedly attempted to rob and shot at a rival drug dealer in Newburgh, the release read, and on Nov. 17, 2021, Sampson, Delgado, Wooten and Allen allegedly shot at four rival gang members there as well.

Lalanne allegedly robbed a drug dealer at gunpoint on Nov. 10, 2020, and between 2019 and present, Sampson, Delgado, Roman, Wooten, Allen, Tatum, Lalanne, Jackson, Mallory, McDonald, Tate, Cunningham and Scott were part of a conspiracy to distribute a "substantial amount" of drugs, including crack-cocaine, heroin, oxycodone, marijuana and promethazine HCL mixed with codeine, commonly known as "lean."

The DOJ said the individuals possessed numerous firearms while operating the drug operation.

All but Wooten, Jackson and Scott were in custody as of Thursday afternoon.

"Many communities are seeing a dramatic increase in violent crime, putting people on edge," FBI Assistant Director in Charge Michael J. Driscoll said. "The FBI, and our law enforcement partners, are doing all we can to search out and stop these gangs from terrorizing towns in the Hudson Valley. This investigation should be viewed as a warning to others - we will hold you accountable."

All 14 men face anywhere from five years to life in prison.