University of Oklahoma teaching assistant fired after flunking Christian student files appeal with school

A University of Oklahoma graduate teaching assistant who was fired after flunking a Christian student who cited the Bible in an essay, causing a national uproar, is appealing the school's decision.

Brittany Stewart, a self-employed and self-described civil rights lawyer, said she is representing William "Mel" Curth, who assessed student Samantha Fulnecky a zero out of 25 on an assignment about gender norms.

"Today, my client, Mel Curth, submitted her appeal of the University's Institutional Equity Office finding that she engaged in arbitrary and capricious grading of a student's assignment in violation of that student's religious liberty," Stewart said on Bluesky earlier this week.

"Ms. Curth fully denies that she engaged in any discriminatory behavior," the statement continues. "It is her position that the investigation was flawed, failed to consider all possible motives and issues, and that new evidence has come to light that undermines the investigation's conclusion."

Stewart did not specify what the new evidence is.

For the assignment, Curth, who uses she/they pronouns, asked students to read a short paper called, "Relations Among Gender Typicality, Peer Relations, and Mental Health During Early Adolescence," which discusses results of a study about gender norms among middle schoolers and the social ramifications children may face if they don't conform to gender norms.

The students were instructed to provide a "thoughtful discussion of some aspect of the article."

Fulnecky, a junior at the school, responded by saying she thought gender norms should not be viewed as stereotypes. She cited Genesis, the first book of the Bible , in which God created men and women equally, but with separate purposes.

"Gender roles and tendencies should not be considered 'stereotypes,'" Fulnecky wrote in her essay. "Women naturally want to do womanly things because God created us with those womanly desires in our hearts. The same goes for men. God created men in the image of His courage and strength, and He created women in the image of His beauty. He intentionally created women differently than men and we should live our lives with that in mind."

She later described the normalization of non-binary gender as "demonic."

Curth took exception to Fulnecky's response.

"Please note that I am not deducting points because you have certain beliefs, but instead I am deducting point [sic] for you posting a reaction paper that does not answer the questions for this assignment, contradicts itself, heavily uses personal ideology over empirical evidence in a scientific class, and is at times offensive," Curth's explanation for the grade said, later adding that the essay was "offensive" and claiming that science backs the idea that "gender is neither binary nor fixed."

There were three grading criteria, according to Fulnecky, who said none of those criteria listed empirical evidence as a requirement.

"Does the paper show a clear tie-in to the assigned article?" was the first, worth up to 10 out of the assignment's 25 total points.

"Does the paper present a thoughtful reaction or response to the article, rather than a summary?" was the second, also worth up to 10 points.

"Is the paper clearly written?" was the last criterion, worth up to five points.

Fulnecky filed an official religious discrimination complaint with the school after receiving the zero grade, and Curth was put on administrative leave pending an investigation.

On Dec. 22, the University of Oklahoma released a statement saying Curth had been fired.

"Based on an examination of the graduate teaching assistant’s prior grading standards and patterns, as well as the graduate teaching assistant’s own statements related to this matter, it was determined that the graduate teaching assistant was arbitrary in the grading of this specific paper," the school said. "The graduate teaching assistant will no longer have instructional duties at the University."

Stewart said in her statement that Fulnecky had an ulterior political motive for challenging the grade, and slammed the university for making public statements while she said Curth is bound by "confidentiality rules."

"Rather than engaging in discrimination, Mel Curth has been the target of a political movement that seeks to silence and/or oust LGBTQ people from academia," Stewart's statement concludes. "Ms. Curth will continue to fight back against these harmful allegations."

Fox News Digital reached out to Stewart and the University of Oklahoma for comment.