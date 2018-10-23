University of Utah student shot dead outside dorm, hunt for gunman

Police are searching for a man they say shot and killed a University of Utah student outside of a dormitory on campus, the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

University of Utah Police Lt. Brian Whalin says the female student's body was found in a car near the medical towers, the Tribune reports. Whalin says the man they are searching for and the student had "a previous relationship."

Police said the man is 37 years old, roughly 6 foot, 3 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray beanie, black pants, white shoes and a white hoodie.

Whalin says dozens of police officers on campus had the situation under control, the Tribune reports.

"We've got the campus secure at this point in time," he told reporters shortly after 11 p.m.