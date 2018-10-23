University of Utah student killed outside dorm identified, gunman found dead

The 37-year-old registered sex offender believed to have shot and killed a University of Utah student outside a dormitory on campus Monday night was reportedly found dead in an off-campus location early Tuesday morning, the university confirmed.

Melvin Rowland was reportedly found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound several hours after the body of a female student was discovered near the medical towers.

University President Ruth Watkins confirmed in a campus-wide message that Lauren McCluskey, a senior from Pullman, Washington, was the student killed Monday night.

“Lauren was a highly regarded member of the university’s track and field team and an outstanding scholar, a senior majoring in communication,” the letter said. “Several members of our university administration spoke with Lauren’s family last night and I have also reached out to them. Her family is understandably in shock at this news about their daughter. They are heartbroken. We have and continue to offer our full support to them at this terrible time.”

In the note, Watkins confirmed Rowland was found deceased at an off-campus location. FOX13 reported Rowland was found dead inside the Trinity AME Church, about four miles away from the scene of the shooting.

“As a campus community, we share grief over this tragic loss of life. Our deepest sympathy is extended to Lauren’s family and friends,” Watkins added.

Lt. Brian Wahlin with the University of Utah Police Department told reporters McCluskey had a “previous relationship” with Rowland and they are believed to have had an argument at about 9 p.m. Monday night.

Several students on campus reported hearing the fight and later gunshots, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

At 1:47 a.m., the university sent an alert that Rowland was no longer a threat and all classes had been canceled Tuesday.

A spokesperson with the University of Utah’s police department did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, Rowland was convicted of attempted forcible sex abuse and enticing a minor over the Internet in 2004. He was released from prison in 2013.

"It was really scary to look out the window and see. I saw 15 to 20 police officers right where we're standing right now," Tyler Olsen, a student who lives in family housing near the shooting scene, told the Deseret News. "I mean, you're in your home, but nowhere feels safe in that moment."

Last month, an ex-convict pleaded guilty to killing a University of Utah student from China using a gun stolen after another slaying. Austin Boutain, 24, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Boutain and his wife were charged with hatching a carjacking plot that led to the October 2017 death of 23-year-old Chenwei Guo, whose parents live in Beijing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.