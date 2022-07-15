University of Mississippi student Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee now missing for a week as father appeals for tips

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

University of Mississippi student Jimmie "Jay" Lee has been missing for a week, and police and his father are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

"No tip is too small," the Oxford Police Department said in a statement Thursday.

The 20-year-old was last seen Friday morning leaving the Campus Walk Apartments at Ole Miss around 6 a.m., according to the Oxford Police Department, which said Lee was last seen wearing a "silver robe or housecoat," gold sleeping cap and gray slippers.

Authorities say a tow company removed Lee’s car from an apartment complex near the Molly Barr Trails in Oxford, Mississippi, later that day, off campus about 2.5 miles away. They recovered it Monday at the tow yard and brought it to the state crime lab for processing, police said.

Police said they believe Lee may have been visiting someone at the apartment complex.

"I am asking that if anyone knows anything, or sees anything, say something," Lee’s father said in a 2-minute video shared by Oxford police. "Call, contact law enforcement, just tell them what you know. This is my plea that you help find my child."

He described Lee as a hard worker who wanted to help others.

"My son was currently working on an effort to provide infant formula to children who did not have it available," he said in a 2-minute clip.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for $1,000 for information on Lee’s whereabouts.

Oxford police said Thursday they’ve executed a dozen search warrants and interviewed "numerous" people in connection with Lee’s disappearance.

On Wednesday, search and rescue teams and police K-9 units hit the ground around Oxford, according to authorities, but did not find the missing person.

Lee is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds, with black and blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oxford police at 662-232-2400, University of Mississippi police at 662-915-7234 or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477.

Police are also accepting tips through social media.