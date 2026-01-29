AOC voices support for anti-ICE shutdown, declines to participate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., pledged her "full support" for a nationwide anti-ICE protest scheduled for Friday, but said her office would not participate.

Organizers of the "National Shutdown" campaign have called for "no school, no work and no shopping" on Friday, arguing that "enough is enough" in the wake of fatal shootings involving Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minneapolis amid a federal immigration crackdown across Minnesota.

"The people of the Twin Cities have shown the way for the whole country — to stop ICE’s reign of terror, we need to SHUT IT DOWN," organizers wrote on their website.

Ocasio-Cortez, who has criticized the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement tactics in the state, said her office would not be shutting down.

"Full disclosure — my office handles crucial casework and immigration cases for the community. We will be open tomorrow to continue community support and defend immigrant families," she posted to Instagram.

Ocasio-Cortez then offered her "full support for national mobilizations, general strikes, and mass movement work."

Organizers for the shutdown campaign asserted online that ICE and Border Patrol agents "are going into our communities to kidnap our neighbors and sow fear."

The online campaign added that "it is time for us to all stand up together in a nationwide shutdown and say enough is enough."

Pretti, a 37-year-old Department of Veterans Affairs ICU nurse, was shot and killed by Border Patrol agents on Jan. 24 while recording federal immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis.

Good was fatally shot on Jan. 7 by an ICE officer, who fired in self-defense after she used her Honda Pilot SUV in a way that posed a threat, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Thousands of anti-ICE protesters rallied to halt federal immigration enforcement as part of an "ICE Out of MN: Day of Truth and Freedom" march across downtown Minneapolis on Jan. 23, one day before Pretti was fatally shot.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Ocasio-Cortez's office for comment.