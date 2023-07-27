Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Illinois
Published

United installs Braille signs in a dozen planes, will retrofit entire fleet before 2027

Chicago-based airline to aid blind with access to row numbers, seat numbers, restrooms

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

United Airlines says it will install Braille signs to help visually impaired travelers find row and seat numbers and lavatories.

UNITED AIRLINES EMERGENCY EVACUATION SLIDE FALLS FROM PLANE INTO CHICAGO NEIGHBORHOOD

The airline said Thursday that it has outfitted about a dozen planes with Braille markings and expects to finish work on its entire fleet except United Express planes by the end of 2026.

United Airlines jetliner

A United Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway for take off from Denver International Airport, Denver, Dec. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

United said it is working with groups including the National Federation of the Blind and the American Council of the Blind to consider adding other aids such as raised letters, numbers and arrows.

DISRUPTIVE UNITED AIRLINES PASSENGER YELLS AT CREW MEMBER, CAUSES PLANE TO MAKE U-TURN AND RETURN TO NEWARK

Mark Riccobono, president of the federation, said it's frustrating that so much information for travelers is only available by reading printed signs or other visual cues. He said his group hoped to work with United to find other ways to make flying more accessible and less stressful for blind passengers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dan Spoone, the council's interim executive director, urged other airlines to follow United’s example.