Texas

TX flea market shooting leaves 1 child dead, 4 people injured

One of the Texas shooting suspects remains at large, police say

Associated Press
Published
Two children and three other people were shot at a Texas flea market, and one child later died at a hospital, police said.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at Cole’s Flea Market in the Pearland area about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Pearland Police Department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. The victims were transported to hospitals.

AT LEAST 3 DEAD, 8 INJURED IN LATE NIGHT TEXAS SHOOTING

Pearland, Texas shooting

Members of Brazoria County Sheriff's Department block the road leading to Cole's Antique Village and Flea Market after a shooting outside, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Pearland, Texas, near Houston. A manhunt was underway late Sunday after a gunman shot at least five people outside the flea market. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

TEXAS SHOOTING: SUSPECT ACCUSED OF KILLING 5 NEIGHBORS AFTER REQUEST TO STOP FIRING RIFLE

The shooting happened after an argument between two people who did not know each other, Officer Chad Rogers said in an evening news conference. The two people exchanged gunfire inside the market, police said.

One suspect was still at large, police said. They didn't immediately give details on the second shooter.

The area is about 17 miles south of Houston.