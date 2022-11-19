Expand / Collapse search
Two men captured on video killing, mutilating cat in California

Authorities released surveillance video of the men and asked the public for help identifying them

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two men were caught on tape killing and mutilating a stray cat in Pomona, California, and police remain on the lookout for the suspects.

The dark and grainy video shows two men stopping their vehicle in front of a business at 560 Union Avenue and fatally shooting a feline in the parking lot. The cat was initially seen flailing before it died.

The men then jump over the fence and approach the cat. One of the men takes out a sharp object and cuts the animal open as the other man records the incident on his cellphone.

CALIFORNIA MOM KILLED BABY BY SUFFOCATING HER DURING BREASTFEEDING, AUTHORITIES SAY

Two men were caught on tape killing and mutilating a stray cat in Pomona, California, and police remain on the lookout for the suspects. (FOX 11)

Store owners discovered the mutilated cat the next morning and alerted Pomona Police and the Inland Valley Humane Society.

"We’ve never had anything like this happen, it’s horrible," Collin Lee of the Pomona business told FOX 11.

DRIVER IN WRONG-WAY WHITTIER CRASH RELEASED HOURS AFTER ARREST FOR ALLEGEDLY SLAMMING INTO SHERIFF'S RECRUITS

The dark and grainy video shows two men stopping their vehicle in front of a business at 560 Union Avenue and fatally shooting a feline in the parking lot.  (Pomona Police Department)

CFR Patio employees feed the feral cats in the area and have taken some of the felines home. But, they say, "we can’t take every one of them, so we try to take care of them here as much as we can."

Authorities released surveillance video of the men and asked the public for help identifying them. (Pomona Police Department)

Some of the cats are pretty friendly, including the one that was killed, named Scruffy. Someone was preparing their home to take the cat with them.

The humane society has taken the cat's body as evidence, and are watching security video from other businesses in the area to help with the investigation. 