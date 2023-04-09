Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Two Florida women arrested after taunting, abusing elderly woman on live stream 'pieces of crap,' sheriff says

Jada Harris, 18, and Shy'Tiona Bishop, 20, booked into jail Friday

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Two women arrested after taunting, abusing elderly woman during live stream Video

Two women arrested after taunting, abusing elderly woman during live stream

Jada Harris, 18, and Shy'Tiona Bishop, 20, booked into jail Friday.

Two Florida women arrested after taunting and abusing an elderly woman on a live stream are "pieces of crap," who have been arrested and charged, according to Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey. 

"The only good news, in this case, is that the victim is now safe and sound with true professional health care workers that are with her and her family taking care of her," Ivey said during a news conference. 

A live-stream video shows two health care workers allegedly verbally abusing and taunting a woman who also has dementia. 

The first suspect, 18-year-old Jada Harris, was arrested for video voyeurism, abuse and neglect of elderly or disabled adult, and interception or disclosure of wired communications. Her bond has been set at $6,000.

FLORIDA POLICE SEARCHING FOR MALE WHO ATTEMPTED TO STEAL WEAPON FROM WALMART SUPERCENTER

Shy'Tiona Bishop, left, and Jada Harris were arrested after live-streaming themselves abusing an elderly person in their care, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said.

Shy'Tiona Bishop, left, and Jada Harris were arrested after live-streaming themselves abusing an elderly person in their care, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said. (Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

The second woman, 20-year-old Shy'Tiona Bishop, was arrested for video voyeurism and abuse and neglect of elderly or disabled adult. Her bond has been set at $4,000.

Ivey said the facility the incident happened at did everything right as soon as they found out about the alleged behavior, including firing Harris and Bishop. 

"I'm pretty ticked off about this, as you can tell," Ivey said. "Our corrections team, the professionals that they are, will treat these two pieces of crap with professionalism, and they'll do their job."

THREE PEOPLE FOUND SHOT DEAD IN ORLANDO HOME EASTER MORNING, SUSPECT KILLED BY POLICE

Screenshot from the live stream of two Florida health care workers allegedly abusing an elderly woman.

Screenshot from the live stream of two Florida health care workers allegedly abusing an elderly woman. (Provided by Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

Ivey believes the bonds set for the suspects are too low, but said the state sets the bond limits. 

Both Harris and Bishop were booked into the Brevard County Jail Friday. Ivey met the team while they were walking the suspects to a squad SUV as they were being taken to the jail for processing. 

Harris has been released and has a court date set for May 9, according to online records.

Bishop had her initial appearance in court Saturday and has also been released. 

Ivey has asked his team to work closely with the state attorney's office and the judicial system to make sure the two can never be involved in any type of health care again. 

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey met the team while the suspects were being walked to the car as they were being transported to the jail.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey met the team while the suspects were being walked to the car as they were being transported to the jail. (Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I wouldn't let them care for a pet cobra, because he might accidentally bite them and he would die of scumbag poisoning," Ivey said. "Not only are they bags of crap, but the people that were on there laughing and mocking this poor lady, yeah, you're bags of crap, too."