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Washington DC

Two arrested after US Park Police officer shot in apparent DC ambush: report

Darren Foster, 21, and Asheile Foster, 22, charged with assault on a federal police officer after shooting in southeast DC

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced two people were arrested after a U.S. Park Police (USPP) officer was shot Monday night in southeast Washington, D.C.

Darren Foster, 21, of southeast D.C., was arrested Monday shortly after the shooting Monday. 

Asheile Foster, 22, of southeast D.C., was arrested Tuesday. 

Both suspects are charged with assault on a federal police officer with a gun, according to the police department.

The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. Monday while the officer was investigating a USPP incident in an unmarked Tesla vehicle, FOX 5 D.C. reported.

PARK POLICE OFFICER SHOT IN SOUTHEAST DC SUFFERS NON-LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES AS PROBE UNFOLDS

U.S. Park Police in Washington, D.C.

Two suspects have been arrested after a U.S. Park Police officer was shot Monday night in southeast Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Two armed men allegedly approached the officer’s car and fired multiple shots, hitting him in the upper body. 

The officer was able to drive away, before being taken by USPP's aviation unit to a local hospital for treatment.

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The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the shooting.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the shooting. (Getty Images/Fox News Digital)

U.S. Park Police confirmed the officer suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, and he has since been discharged from the hospital.

FOX 5 reported MPD has information suggesting the suspects knew the person inside the Tesla was an officer, though no motive has been released.

A Tesla charging station

The officer was reportedly in an unmarked Tesla at the time of the shooting. (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Authorities raided a home near the shooting location Tuesday afternoon, entering with guns drawn, according to the outlet. A K-9 unit also responded.

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The case is being investigated by detectives from the MPD’s NIBIN Investigations Unit, which includes agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives along with USPP detectives.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
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