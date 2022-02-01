Tuscon hit-and-run crash leads to death of pickup truck driver

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Tucson last month.

They said officers were dispatched to the scene of a high-speed vehicle collision on Jan. 14.

A pickup truck driver had life-threatening injuries, but the driver and passenger of the other vehicle involved fled the scene on foot after the crash.

Police said the injured pickup driver – identified as 36-year-old Pedro Roland Lozano – died at a Tucson hospital Saturday.

Detectives now are following up on leads to identify the driver and passenger from the other vehicle involved in the crash.