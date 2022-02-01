Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Published

Tuscon hit-and-run crash leads to death of pickup truck driver

Suspect who fled after the crash in Tucson remains at large

Associated Press
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Tucson last month.

They said officers were dispatched to the scene of a high-speed vehicle collision on Jan. 14.

(Tuscon, Arizona, Police Department FB)

ARIZONA HIKER DEAD AFTER ATTEMPTING TO TAKE SCENIC PHOTO NEAR MOUNTAIN'S EDGE, OFFICIALS SAY

A pickup truck driver had life-threatening injuries, but the driver and passenger of the other vehicle involved fled the scene on foot after the crash.

Police said the injured pickup driver – identified as 36-year-old Pedro Roland Lozano – died at a Tucson hospital Saturday.

Detectives now are following up on leads to identify the driver and passenger from the other vehicle involved in the crash.

