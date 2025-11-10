Expand / Collapse search
Military Families

Tunnel to Towers Honors Gold Star Families on Veterans Day: The Unending Sacrifice

Tunnel to Towers Honors Gold Star Families on Veterans Day: The Unending Sacrifice

On Veterans Day, T2T Chairman & CEO Frank Siller announced the delivery of 25 mortgage-free homes to Gold Star widows whose loved ones died protecting our country.

On Veterans Day, Tunnel to Towers Foundation Chairman and CEO Frank Siller sat down with Fox Nation host Abby Hornacek to announce a spectacular commitment: the delivery of 25 mortgage-free homes to Gold Star widows whose loved ones died protecting our country.

Siller emphasized that the great sacrifice made by these men and women continues, noting that many are dying from service-related illnesses like burn pit cancers. He likened this continuing tragedy to the 9/11-related illnesses that still claim the lives of first responders, stressing that the Foundation must "be here forever" to care for these heroes.

The core mission is rooted in a promise to protect the families of those who protect us. Siller shared the emotional privilege of calling these Gold Star widows himself to let them know their mortgage is paid off. He noted that this relief is transformative, allowing one widow to go back and get a nursing degree without the burden of working a second or third job.

Reflecting on his brother Stephen's legacy of courage, Siller stressed that the Foundation "can't rest." He urged Americans to join this crucial mission by visiting T2T.org and donating $11 a month to ensure these families are cared for.

