Tunnel to Towers Celebrates Independence Day by Delivering 25 Mortgage-Free Homes to Heroes

As America celebrates its independence, Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, joined Fox Nation's Abby Hornacek to highlight the profound meaning of the 4th of July: honoring those who secure our freedoms. This Independence Day, Tunnel to Towers is delivering 25 mortgage-free homes to deserving heroes.

The foundation's cornerstone initiative involves building custom "smart homes" for catastrophically injured service members, and first responders, a mission inspired by the needs of quadruple amputee Sergeant Brendan Marrocco. Siller noted the program's growth from a handful to potentially 100-150 smart homes next year, providing independence to those who've made immense sacrifices.

Beyond injured veterans, T2T also provides mortgage-free homes to fallen first responders and Gold Star families whose loved ones died in the line of duty. Siller shared moving accounts of recipients, many feeling undeserving despite their profound sacrifices. He underscored America's moral obligation: "If you're willing to risk your life... we're gonna take care of your family."

Siller urged viewers to join this crucial mission of gratitude. "Make that promise," he implored, asking all to visit T2T.org and donate just $11 a month to ensure these heroes and their families are cared for.