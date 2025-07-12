Trump’s visit brings hope and unity after deadly flood, Kerrville residents say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kerrville residents who lined roads on Friday to welcome President Donald Trump said his visit brought hope and comfort — and marked an important step in the town’s long road to healing and rebuilding.

The president and First Lady Melania Trump toured the area to assess the devastating damage and met with heartbroken victims’ families six days after a powerful flash flood killed at least 103 people and about 160 remain missing after the Guadalupe River surged more than 22 feet in just a matter of hours.

Some onlookers waited for hours in the baking Texas heat just to catch a glimpse of the president’s motorcade. A roadside portable message board displayed the searing temperature of 87 degrees Fahrenheit.

FAITH BRINGS LIGHT TO DEVASTATED TEXAS TOWN AFTER DEADLY FLOODING DISASTER

Locals told Fox News Digital that the president’s compassion in times of crisis has inspired them and that his presence brought national attention to the small, tight-knit town. Several also said his visit spotlighted the wave of local volunteerism, as neighbors have mobilized to help those who lost loved ones or everything they owned.

Aliz Tribes, who works at a rehabilitation hospital in Hunt, said Trump’s visit was a unifying moment.

"It’s very significant," said Tribes, who was still visibly shaken by last week’s tragedy. "Our country needs to pull together right now and not point fingers at who's right or wrong — but to come here and help us and rebuild our community."

"His presence here is very heartfelt. Everyone is pulling together and I have never seen anything like this," she added. "I just feel like he needed to see that we are behind him and we appreciate his support for our community."

Larenda Boyd, a 30-year Kerrville resident and member of the Republican Women of Kerr County, said Trump’s visit reassured locals that they weren’t alone. She said the grief for victims' families may be too raw for some to fully process, but that Trump's visit will become comforting with time.

POLICE SAY 'SIGHTSEERS' HINDERING TEXAS RECOVERY EFFORTS AS TEAMS SEARCH FOR VICTIMS IN DEBRIS

"The situation, the devastation — it's just hard for all of us to grasp and kind of wrap our heads around," Boyd said. "He's gonna make sure we have the resources we need to rebuild and the support.

Boyd, like others, pointed out that Trump has consistently shown up in disaster zones — even while out of office — and drew contrasts with slower responses from his predecessor.

"You had four years of no one showing up. It is a comfort to me that his people care," she said. "He sends them right down to make sure: what do we need? That is the president I want. That's what I voted for. I want somebody that is going to help us and take care of us. Donald Trump really loves our country — and that’s what I voted for."

Chris and Judy Johnson, longtime Texas residents who lived through major floods in 1978 and 1987, said the timing of Trump’s visit felt just right. Not too early to interfere, but early enough to signal real concern, they said.

"If he had done it earlier, it would have been a distraction," Chris said. "Now it's just showing support and I think it's a big, strong move that lets everybody know that he cares. He always seems to show strong leadership in times of disasters and crises."

"I think the most important thing is for him to say, ‘We’re praying for you,’" Judy said.

Trump, for his part, said that he and the first lady were there to "express the love and support and anguish of our entire nation."

"All across the country, Americans' hearts are shattered," Trump said at a roundtable with Gov. Greg Abbott and other officials. "We're filled with grief and devastation. It's the loss of life, and unfortunately, they're still looking. My administration’s doing everything in its power to help Texas."

Additionally, he told Fox News’ Will Cain that he felt obliged to be here. "It’s a community that’s been through a lot, and I wanted to show support – not with words, but with actions," Trump said.

Many described Kerrville as "Trump country" and said his support lifted spirits at a moment of profound grief. Trump received nearly 78% of the votes in the county last year.

Brock Semingson, for instance, said he waited on the road for two hours to see the president.

"What a wonderful president... he’s supporting us," he said. "Kerr County predominantly voted for President Trump and we have his support. It’s just something that we needed as a community. But to see him out here supporting us in person means a lot. He just has a very kind heart."

Gloria Neel, a church volunteer, said she spent the morning handing out water and food before waiting in the heat to see the president. She said his visit would have a significant impact on grieving families.

"I've waited in this heat for several hours just to see him," she said. "We’re very privileged to have him... to come see us. Let us know that he does care."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sarah Stewart said Trump’s presence symbolized strong leadership at a time when the country and community need unity. She said politics shouldn’t come into play during these times.

"We need good leadership at a time like this. That's important. And people want to rally around something that affects us all," Stewart said.

"The president is the leader of our whole country. He’s the leader for all Americans and it just goes to show even in small towns and small counties when tragedy strikes, he’s making sure that we get what we need."