Faith brings light to devastated Texas town after deadly flooding disaster

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Volunteers have descended upon Kerr County, Texas, in the days following last weekend’s disastrous flood.

While many have come to help with searches, cleanup efforts and donations, others are looking to heal the community in a different way.

Several faith-based groups are working to help survivors and victims’ families lean on God as they grapple with the long road to recovery.

Josh Holland, international director of the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team, spoke with Fox News Digital about the impact of ministering to people who have gone through recent tragedies. The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team focuses on the spiritual and emotional needs of people in crisis, making it a good fit to help those in Kerrville through this difficult time.

POLICE SAY 'SIGHTSEERS' HINDERING TEXAS RECOVERY EFFORTS AS TEAMS SEARCH FOR VICTIMS IN DEBRIS

"As our crisis-trained chaplains know, there are no words to say that will make things better in moments like this. There are no magic phrases. All we can do as Christians is to come alongside people, to be a listening ear, to be a shoulder to lean on, to cry with them," Holland told Fox News Digital. "The Bible talks about how we mourn with those who mourn."

Holland noted that in small communities like Kerrville, "everybody knows somebody who’s been affected" and said he felt "a very heavy, solemn spirit and atmosphere" in the town.

TEXAS TURNS TO FAITH AS GOV. ABBOTT DECLARES 'DAY OF PRAYER' AMID DEVASTATING FLOODS

Max Greiner Jr., an artist whose work is inspired by his faith, is the designer of the Coming King Sculpture Prayer Gardens and said the place has always given peace to people in dark times, and it has taken on a new meaning since the flood.

"This is a strong faith community, and I don’t know how people make it if they don’t have that faith," Greiner said, adding that faith in God is "helping these people cope."

The gardens are marked by a massive cross, which Greiner said is the exact halfway point between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans and that the monument is on the same latitude as Israel.

"We want the families, the wounded, to come up here when they need a break from all of the bad. There’s death down on the river, but there’s life up on this mountain," Greiner told Fox News Digital.

FOX CORPORATION LAUNCHES RELIEF CAMPAIGN FOLLOWING DEVASTATING TEXAS FLOODS

Marcus Breaux, the National Director at Soldiers of Christ Ministries, wants people to remember that there are multiple ways to help those devastated by the floods in Texas.

"Do not be discouraged. There are ways for people to get involved, whether it's donations, whether it is giving a pack of paper towels or toilet paper, whatever, there's a way that you can get involved. I ask people to pray on how the Holy Spirit allows them to do it and what their response is, but there is definitely a need in this community," Breaux said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Additionally, Matt Husted of the Churches of Christ Disaster Response Team told Fox News Digital that giving people "reassurance that God is looking over them" is important in times of crisis.

There are several faith-based organizations already on the ground assisting victims. Many people working with these organizations encouraged everyone to pray for those who were injured, those who lost loved ones and those whose homes were damaged or destroyed, as well as first responders.