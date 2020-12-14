Trump says despite court setbacks, election challenges 'not over'

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...



Trump tells 'Fox & Friends' election challenges 'not over,' won’t disclose if he’ll attend Biden inauguration

President Trump vowed that he and his campaign “are going to continue to go forward” with their legal challenges against November’s election results, despite the Electoral College getting set to cast their votes on Monday.

Trump told “Fox & Friends” in an interview that aired Sunday morning that even though the Supreme Court rejected a case brought by Texas against several swing states over their elections, he still has other challenges in play.



"No, it's not over. We keep going and we're going to continue to go forward. We have numerous local cases,” Trump said, claiming that he won Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia, while noting that he has an ongoing case in Wisconsin.

When asked about Monday’s Electoral College vote, which is when the country officially elects the president, Trump recognized that he is under a time crunch.

The president said it was "a rigged election" and attributed this to local Democrats who "outsmarted" their Republican counterparts.



“This wasn't like a close election,” Trump said. “You look at Georgia. We won Georgia big. We won Pennsylvania big. We won Wisconsin big. We won it big.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



NYPD shoot armed suspect at Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine

An armed suspect has been fatally shot by police after opening fire during a Christmas concert outside of the Cathedral Church of St John the Divine in Harlem.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said the incident occurred at 3:45 p.m. when a man shouted "kill me" and fired multiple shots just outside the doors of the church at the conclusion of the caroling concert.

Shea praised the actions of his officers.



“I can tell you from the preliminary body camera – and again, this is quick – that we watched, you see three officers acting heroically, sergeant, detective and police officer, engaging an armed perpetrator, putting themselves in harm’s way to pull people that are literally hiding behind these poles behind me caught in the crossfire,” Shea said. “So it is by the grace of God today that we don’t have anyone struck.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Trump tweet reverses order allowing White House staff members to be vaccinated first

Senior White House staff members who work in close proximity with President Trump were reportedly to be among the first Americans to receive coronavirus vaccine injections.

However, in a Sunday evening tweet, the president wrote that he would ask for White House employees to receive the vaccine later on in the distribution process.



"People working in the White House should receive the vaccine somewhat later in the program, unless specifically necessary. I have asked that this adjustment be made," he wrote. "I am not scheduled to take the vaccine, but look forward to doing so at the appropriate time. Thank you!"

On Saturday, officials announced the vaccine would begin arriving in states on Monday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration formally gave emergency approval for Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine candidate last week. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer was a guest on 'Life, Liberty & Levin' with Mark Levin Sunday to discuss the Department of Justice probe into Hunter Biden's off-shore business dealings.



“What you have today is a situation where the Bidens have repeatedly lied to the media,” Schweizer said. “And the media doesn’t care. They don’t want to catch them in their lies, they don’t want to pursue the lies – look at Hunter Biden. Hunter Biden,” he added, “goes on national television on ABC television and said ‘I have not received a single penny from the Chinese.’ Well, we now know he received close to $5 million from CEFC, a Chinese government-connected energy company.”



