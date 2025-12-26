Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Trump reveals potential Kennedy Center marble armrests 'unlike anything ever done or seen before'

The president posted images to Truth Social amid a lawsuit over controversial name change to include Trump

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Critics lose it after Trump renames Kennedy Center Video

Critics lose it after Trump renames Kennedy Center

Democrat lawmakers erupt after the Kennedy Center board votes to add President Donald Trump’s name.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump teased potential new marble armrests that could be used for seats at the Trump Kennedy Center.

Trump posted photos of the armrests to Truth Social, saying they were "unlike anything ever done or seen before!"

The performing arts center has undergone a series of changes since Trump took office in January. 

MARIA SHRIVER SLAMS TRUMP OVER KENNEDY CENTER NAME CHANGE DECISION: 'BEYOND COMPREHENSION'

Trump Kennedy Center armrests

President Donald Trump touted potential marble armrests for seating at the Trump Kennedy Center.  (AP; Truth Social)

Most recently, the board voted to rename the venue to the Donald J. Trump and the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.

Before that, Trump replaced several board members and named himself the chair. 

The name change was met with praise and controversy. Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio., a former member of the board, has filed a lawsuit challenging the name change.

TRUMP’S KENNEDY CENTER HONORS OVERHAUL DELIVERS STAR-STUDDED LINEUP, NEW MEDALLION AND HISTORIC HOSTING ROLE

Construction on the Kennedy Center in Washington DC

Workers install Donald J. Trump above the current signage at the Kennedy Center Dec. 19, 2025, in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo)

"The Board’s purported renaming of the Kennedy Center violates federal law," the lawsuit states. "By statute, Congress has named the center as ‘the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.’ Under our constitutional system, only Congress can modify a statute, and Congress must do so by enacting a new statute.

"Congress has not changed the Kennedy Center’s name," it continued. "Instead, Defendants are willfully flouting the law to satisfy Defendant Trump’s vanity."

The Kennedy Center lit up in red, white, and blue

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is lit in red, white and blue and reflected in the Potomac River at dusk May 8, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (David Ake/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In protest of the name change, the host of a Christmas Eve jazz concert at the Kennedy Center canceled his performance after Trump's name was added to the center.

In addition to the black and white marble armrests, Trump posted images of the renovated Palm Room at the White House. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue