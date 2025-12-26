Trump reveals potential Kennedy Center marble armrests 'unlike anything ever done or seen before'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump teased potential new marble armrests that could be used for seats at the Trump Kennedy Center.

Trump posted photos of the armrests to Truth Social, saying they were "unlike anything ever done or seen before!"

The performing arts center has undergone a series of changes since Trump took office in January.

MARIA SHRIVER SLAMS TRUMP OVER KENNEDY CENTER NAME CHANGE DECISION: 'BEYOND COMPREHENSION'

Most recently, the board voted to rename the venue to the Donald J. Trump and the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.

Before that, Trump replaced several board members and named himself the chair.

The name change was met with praise and controversy. Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio., a former member of the board, has filed a lawsuit challenging the name change.

TRUMP’S KENNEDY CENTER HONORS OVERHAUL DELIVERS STAR-STUDDED LINEUP, NEW MEDALLION AND HISTORIC HOSTING ROLE

"The Board’s purported renaming of the Kennedy Center violates federal law," the lawsuit states. "By statute, Congress has named the center as ‘the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.’ Under our constitutional system, only Congress can modify a statute, and Congress must do so by enacting a new statute.

"Congress has not changed the Kennedy Center’s name," it continued. "Instead, Defendants are willfully flouting the law to satisfy Defendant Trump’s vanity."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In protest of the name change, the host of a Christmas Eve jazz concert at the Kennedy Center canceled his performance after Trump's name was added to the center.

In addition to the black and white marble armrests, Trump posted images of the renovated Palm Room at the White House.