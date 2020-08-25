Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm
Published

Tropical Storm Laura emerges as biggest threat while Marco weakens

Laura is expected to become a major hurricane soon

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National forecast for Tuesday, August 25Video

National forecast for Tuesday, August 25

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Marco has weakened as a remnant low but will still produce some showers and thunderstorms Tuesday across the Gulf Coast and Southeast.

Tropical Storm Laura is now the biggest threat as the system is forecast to become a major hurricane in the next 24 to 48 hours before it makes landfall Wednesday night or Thursday morning, with significant impacts expected from Southeast Texas into Southwest Louisiana.

Tropical Storm Laura's projected path. (Fox News)

Life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds, heavy rainfall, inland flooding and tornadoes will all be a danger as Laura moves close to the U.S. coast.

FEMA ADMINISTRATOR ON GULF'S ONE-TWO STORM PUNCH: 'NEVER HAD THIS CIRCUMSTANCE BEFORE IN RECENT HISTORY'

The hazards from Laura will extend well away from the center of the storm, so all interests along the Gulf Coast need to pay close attention to the path of this system and listen to their local officials for guidance on safety measures in advance of the storm.

Current tropical storm watches and warnings that are in effect. (Fox News)

In other weather news, wildfire danger remains high over parts of the West. Lightning strikes could worsen the danger as above-average temperatures remain a concern for much of the region with very little rainfall.

The threat of wildfires in the West on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (Fox News)

A heat wave is also happening from the Northern High Plains into the Midwest and Great Lakes with record highs possible.

The national forecast for Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (Fox News)

Strong to severe thunderstorms are forecast ahead of a cold front over the Northeast and MidAtlantic. Very gusty winds could cause damage and power outages.

Fox News' Greg Norman contributed to this report.

