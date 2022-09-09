Hurricane Earl swells impact beaches, Cape Hatteras visitors warned to avoid area

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Beachgoers at North Carolina's Cape Hatteras National Seashore are being instructed to avoid part of the beach until early next week as Hurricane Earl heads away from Bermuda.

The hurricane is forecast to become a powerful post-tropical cyclone on Saturday, with rip current threats continuing across the western Atlantic through the weekend.

On Friday, the National Weather Service said swells generated by Hurricane Earl are affecting Bermuda and the East Coast.

The swells were expected to reach Nova Scotia and Newfoundland on Friday night and Saturday.

STILL A LONG WAY TO GO AFTER SLOW START TO HURRICANE SEASON: 'TOO EARLY TO WAVE VICTORY FLAGS'

"These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions through the weekend," the agency said.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore said visitors should forgo the beach between the north end of Rodanthe and South Shore Drive.

HURRICANE EARL BRINGS RIP CURRENT THREATS TO EAST COAST

"Avoiding the approximately two-mile stretch of beach is recommended due to ocean overwash, rough surf and debris from nearby houses, including open and damaged septic tanks on the beach," it said. "Additionally, house moving activities are occurring on multiple properties near the beach."

Hurricane Earl had produced ocean overwash on beaches there since Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ocean conditions are forecast to improve early next week.