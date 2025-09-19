Expand / Collapse search
Travis Decker's remains believed to be located by Washington officials: sheriff's office

Travis Decker is accused of murdering his three young daughters before disappearing into the Washington wilderness

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Retired special forces officer breaks down Michael Brown and Travis Decker’s chances in the wild Video

Retired special forces officer breaks down Michael Brown and Travis Decker’s chances in the wild

Fox News Digital spoke with Mykel Hawke, a retired U.S. Army Special Forces officer, author, and television and film personality, on the ongoing manhunts in Washington state and Montana for Travis Decker and Michael Brown.

Human remains possibly belonging to Travis Decker, the father accused of murdering his three young daughters months ago, were found in Washington state on Thursday night, according to officials.

The body was found in a remote wooded area south of the city of Leavenworth, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

"The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the potential discovery of human remains believed to be those of Travis Decker," the sheriff's office said.

BONES FOUND IN TRAVIS DECKER MANHUNT ARE NOT HUMAN, FBI SAYS AMID SEARCH FOR SUSPECTED KILLER DAD

Military survivalist Travis Decker

Travis Decker is accused of murdering his three daughters before disappearing into the Washington wilderness.  (Chelan County Sheriff's Office)

This week, the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force led a search that included the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Forrest Service, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.

"During the search, human remains were located in a remote wooded area south of the town of Leavenworth," the release said.

"While positive identification has not yet been confirmed, preliminary findings suggest the remains belong to Travis Decker," it added.

FBI SEARCHES AREA AROUND CAMPGROUND WHERE TRAVIS DECKER'S 3 DAUGHTERS WERE FOUND DEAD

Travis Decker and his three daughters

Human remains possibly belonging to Travis Decker, the father accused of murdering his three young daughters, were found in Washington state. (Wenatchee Police Department via AP; Whitney Decker via AP)

The discovery will be followed up with DNA analysis, deputies said.

Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison told KIRO 7 that the remains were located on Grindstone Mountain, off Icicle Road, just a few miles away from where his three daughters were found dead.

Morrison said clothing found near the remains was similar to what Decker was wearing when he went on the run, adding that crews also discovered unspecified personal items.

Drones and cadaver dogs helped locate the remains, the outlet noted.

Travis Decker

Officials said that while positive identification has not yet been confirmed, preliminary findings suggest the remains belong to Travis Decker. (Wenatchee Police Department)

Decker, an Army veteran with survival expertise, was on the run for months.

Authorities began searching for him in early June, when he failed to return his daughters — Paityn, 9, Evelyn, 8 and Olivia, 5 — to their mother after a scheduled visitation.

The children’s bodies were discovered near Rock Island Campground along Icicle Creek with bags over their heads. Autopsies confirmed they died of suffocation, and their deaths were ruled homicides.
