Travis Decker's remains believed to be located by Washington officials: sheriff's office

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Human remains possibly belonging to Travis Decker, the father accused of murdering his three young daughters months ago, were found in Washington state on Thursday night, according to officials.

The body was found in a remote wooded area south of the city of Leavenworth, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

"The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the potential discovery of human remains believed to be those of Travis Decker," the sheriff's office said.

BONES FOUND IN TRAVIS DECKER MANHUNT ARE NOT HUMAN, FBI SAYS AMID SEARCH FOR SUSPECTED KILLER DAD

This week, the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force led a search that included the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Forrest Service, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.

"During the search, human remains were located in a remote wooded area south of the town of Leavenworth," the release said.

"While positive identification has not yet been confirmed, preliminary findings suggest the remains belong to Travis Decker," it added.

FBI SEARCHES AREA AROUND CAMPGROUND WHERE TRAVIS DECKER'S 3 DAUGHTERS WERE FOUND DEAD

The discovery will be followed up with DNA analysis, deputies said.

Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison told KIRO 7 that the remains were located on Grindstone Mountain, off Icicle Road, just a few miles away from where his three daughters were found dead.

Morrison said clothing found near the remains was similar to what Decker was wearing when he went on the run, adding that crews also discovered unspecified personal items.

Drones and cadaver dogs helped locate the remains, the outlet noted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Decker, an Army veteran with survival expertise, was on the run for months.

Authorities began searching for him in early June, when he failed to return his daughters — Paityn, 9, Evelyn, 8 and Olivia, 5 — to their mother after a scheduled visitation.

The children’s bodies were discovered near Rock Island Campground along Icicle Creek with bags over their heads. Autopsies confirmed they died of suffocation, and their deaths were ruled homicides.