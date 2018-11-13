Hero California nurse gets new truck after vehicle damaged in Camp Fire

A nurse whose truck was destroyed while helping patients escape the wildfires of a Northern California town was offered a new vehicle by Toyota, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Allyn Pierce told The New York Times he was on his way out of Paradise -- where a wildfire has claimed 48 lives and destroyed 7,700 homes -- and decided to turn around and help his community. He said he drove to the town’s main hospital to help evacuate and treat patients.

The report said he drove back to the hospital in Paradise with colleagues, where they broke in to get supplies and "got to work" in the parking lot.

"This truck literally saved my life today,” Pierce wrote on Instagram. “My little Paradise was literally burning down around me and @the pandra got me to safety where I could help others … twice.”

Pierce posted a photo of his destroyed truck on his Instagram. When Pierce’s followers tagged Toyota, the company took notice. Several days later Toyota commented: “Hi Allyn, we are humbled you’d risk your life and Toyota Tundra to drive people to safety. Don’t worry about your truck, we’re honored to get you a new one!”

And as Pierce’s story circulated, a GoFundMe page was set up help him recover from the loss of his home and workplace. Pierce on Sunday acknowledged the GoFundMe page in a Facebook post.

As of Tuesday evening, the page has raised more than $19,000 of its $15,000 goal.

The Camp Fire is the deadliest wildfire in California's history. The flames have claimed at least 48 lives -- with the number expected to rise -- and destroyed about 7,700 homes in a town of roughly 27,000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.