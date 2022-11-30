Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky
Published

Towson campus president selected to lead University of Louisville

Kim Schatzel will begin term as university's 19th president on Feb. 1

Associated Press
Towson University President Kim Schatzel was selected Wednesday as the next president of the University of Louisville, where she'll bring an extensive record as a university administrator.

UofL trustees voted unanimously to appoint Schatzel, who will become the Kentucky school's 19th president. Her selection ends a nearly yearlong search for a successor to former UofL President Neeli Bendapudi, who took the top job at Penn State University.

"I am incredibly honored to be chosen to lead such a remarkable institution and look forward to working together with our campus and community partners to advance UofL’s reputation as a preeminent institution nationally recognized for its excellence in research and scholarly work, education, inclusive student success, innovation, the arts and athletics," Schatzel said.

Schatzel, 66, has served since 2016 as president of Towson University in Maryland. She also is a professor of marketing. She previously served as provost of Eastern Michigan University and dean of the College of Business at the University of Michigan-Dearborn.

The former Towson campus president was selected Wednesday to lead the University of Louisville as President. Kim Schatzel will be the university's 19th president starting Feb. 1.

Schatzel will officially assume UofL's presidency on Feb. 1, 2023.

Lori Stewart Gonzalez, who served as UofL's interim president since December 2021, will return to her previous leadership role as executive vice president and university provost, the school said.