Towson campus president selected to lead University of Louisville

Towson University President Kim Schatzel was selected Wednesday as the next president of the University of Louisville, where she'll bring an extensive record as a university administrator.

UofL trustees voted unanimously to appoint Schatzel, who will become the Kentucky school's 19th president. Her selection ends a nearly yearlong search for a successor to former UofL President Neeli Bendapudi, who took the top job at Penn State University.

"I am incredibly honored to be chosen to lead such a remarkable institution and look forward to working together with our campus and community partners to advance UofL’s reputation as a preeminent institution nationally recognized for its excellence in research and scholarly work, education, inclusive student success, innovation, the arts and athletics," Schatzel said.

LOUISVILLE KEY TRANSFER JERMAYNE LOLE WILL MISS REST OF 2022 SEASON

Schatzel, 66, has served since 2016 as president of Towson University in Maryland. She also is a professor of marketing. She previously served as provost of Eastern Michigan University and dean of the College of Business at the University of Michigan-Dearborn.

Schatzel will officially assume UofL's presidency on Feb. 1, 2023.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lori Stewart Gonzalez, who served as UofL's interim president since December 2021, will return to her previous leadership role as executive vice president and university provost, the school said.