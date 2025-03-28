Yosemite National Park employee dies from mysterious injuries in staff housing

Federal authorities are investigating after a woman died after she was found with severe injuries at Yosemite National Park last week, according to the National Park Service.

"NPS is investigating the death of a woman who was found injured March 20 at concessioner housing in Yosemite Valley," a spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

The 34-year-old woman from Fresno, California was found suffering from severe injuries inside the employee housing unit after law enforcement rangers responded to a call regarding a medical emergency.

HIKER FALLS TO HIS DEATH AT ZION NATIONAL PARK IN UTAH: "WAS BEYOND HELP"

The woman, who has been identified as an employee of Yosemite Hospitality, was transported to a local hospital and died from her injuries the next day, Tony Botti, a spokesperson for the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Park rangers who responded to the call believe the circumstances surrounding the woman’s injuries and death may be suspicious as the investigation remains ongoing.

"We at the Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the investigation to see if it is indeed suspicious," Botti said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. "Nothing lends itself to that at this point."

2 DEAD AFTER SEARCH FOR SASQUATCH IN WASHINGTON NATIONAL FOREST

NPS, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of California and Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for additional information.