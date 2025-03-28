Yosemite National Park employee dies from mysterious injuries in staff housing

Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC.

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
Published
Federal authorities are investigating after a woman died after she was found with severe injuries at Yosemite National Park last week, according to the National Park Service. 

"NPS is investigating the death of a woman who was found injured March 20 at concessioner housing in Yosemite Valley," a spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital. 

The 34-year-old woman from Fresno, California was found suffering from severe injuries inside the employee housing unit after law enforcement rangers responded to a call regarding a medical emergency. 

Yosemite National Park welcome sign in California

A view of a welcome sign in Yosemite National Park in California on Feb. 20, 2025.  (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The woman, who has been identified as an employee of Yosemite Hospitality, was transported to a local hospital and died from her injuries the next day, Tony Botti, a spokesperson for the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, said in a statement to Fox News Digital. 

Park rangers who responded to the call believe the circumstances surrounding the woman’s injuries and death may be suspicious as the investigation remains ongoing. 

Yosemite National Park in California

A scenic view of Cathedral rocks in Yosemite National Park, California, United States on March 6, 2025.   (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"We at the Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the investigation to see if it is indeed suspicious," Botti said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. "Nothing lends itself to that at this point."

Visitors at Yosemite National Park in California

Yosemite National Park visitors take a look at El Capitan rock formation and Bridalveil Fall from Tunnel View in Yosemite Valley in California.  (Craig Kohlruss/Fresno Bee/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

NPS, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of California and Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident. 

The U.S. Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for additional information. 

