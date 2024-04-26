Expand / Collapse search
Nebraska

Tornado tears through suburban Omaha

No injuries, deaths yet reported from Nebraska twister

Associated Press
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A tornado plowed through suburban Omaha, Nebraska, on Friday afternoon, demolishing homes as the twister tore for miles along farmland and into subdivisions. It wasn’t yet clear if anyone was injured or killed in the storm.

PARTS OF CENTRAL US HIT BY SEVERE STORMS, WHILE TORNADOES STRIKE IN KANSAS AND IOWA

Multiple tornadoes were reported in Nebraska but the most destructive storm moved from a largely rural area into suburbs northwest of Omaha, a city of 485,000 people.

Nebraska weather, Lincoln NE weather

A tornado touched down Friday in suburban Omaha, Nebraska.

Photos on social media showed heavily damaged homes and shredded trees. Video showed homes with roofs stripped of shingles, in a rural area near Omaha. Law enforcement were blocking off roads in the area.

Few details were immediately available. Nebraska Emergency Management Agency spokesperson Katrina Sperl said damage is just now being reported.

The Weather Service also issued tornado watches across parts of Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. And forecasters warned that large hail and damaging wind gusts were possible.