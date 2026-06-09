JD Vance installs custom chicken coop at Naval Observatory and will personally care for birds

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A custom, American-made chicken coop has been installed at the historic Naval Observatory, the official residence of Vice President JD Vance.

To respect the heritage of the site, the coop was designed to match the architectural elements of the historic facility, a spokesperson for the vice president told Fox News Digital.

A source familiar with the project noted the coop was built at no cost to American taxpayers.

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The coop was crafted by Carolina Coops, an American-owned, family-operated small business that has spent the last 18 years handcrafting premium chicken coops in the U.S.

Founded in 2008 by Matt and Gnon DuBoise, the company began as a personal quest for fresh eggs and grew into a globally recognized business known for its craftsmanship, woodworking and animal care.

Matt DuBoise described the Naval Observatory project as one of the most memorable milestones of his career.

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"Seeing our work become part of a historic residence like the Naval Observatory is a milestone I will never forget," DuBoise told Fox News Digital. "As a small business owner, this is a true 'American dream' moment for me and my family."

"I am deeply grateful for the opportunity and excited to continue sharing the benefits and joy of raising chickens with people around the country, as well as how having a chicken coop can benefit families and teach kids valuable life lessons," he continued. "This project is more than just a chicken coop — it reflects the dedication of our entire team and the values that have guided us from the beginning."

Vance will personally take care of the chickens at the residence, and his children have already named the newly arrived chicks, the spokesperson said.

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They added the addition is especially fitting, as the vice president has previously joked about the large number of eggs his children eat for breakfast.

Carolina Coops uses premium materials to build walk-in, fully predator-proof structures that feature a signature deep litter system, allowing owners to go a year or more without needing to clean the coop, according to the company’s website.

The historic facility's new addition debuted at the annual "Camp VPR" event for local 4-H students partnered with the USDA, and mirrors a much larger cultural shift toward sustainable living.

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Backyard chicken coops have seen a massive surge in popularity in recent years, driven in part by the "Make America Healthy Again" movement.

Roughly 11 million households across the U.S. own backyard chickens, according to a 2025 study by the American Pet Products Association.