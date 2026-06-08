Dem rep who went on expletive-laden anti-Trump rant wins primary

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Incumbent Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., won Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District Democratic primary Tuesday.

Lee’s district, comprising the southern end of the Las Vegas metro area and extending through sparsely populated communities like the late Sen. Harry Reid’s hometown of Searchlight, is one of the West’s most competitive swing districts, with a Cook Political Report rating of D+1.

Lee, whom Georgetown University’s Lugar Center deems one of the 10 most bipartisan members of Congress, faced James Lally, Terrill Robinson and Brandon West in the primary.

While the Lugar Center credited her bipartisanship, Republicans have criticized her opposition to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which, according to reports, included hundreds of millions of dollars in support for entities in rural Nevada.

Lee has received support from AIPAC and corporate interests such as Boeing, according to The Center Square.

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Lally, a cardiologist, told the outlet that Lee’s reputation as a bipartisan lawmaker is a misnomer, saying that she cannot "appease an authoritarian cult" — in an apparent reference to Republican voters and Trump supporters.

Trump’s "No Tax On Tips" has been a rallying cry for Republicans in the district — which hosts some of the largest numbers of tipped workers of any precinct given its proximity to the Strip.

Robinson, meanwhile, is a Marine Corps veteran and former staffer for neighboring Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev.

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"Terrill is running for Congress because he believes Washington has stopped working for ordinary Americans. He is deeply concerned about the growing influence of corporate money, political self-interest, and the erosion of transparency across government institutions," his campaign said in a statement on his website.

West recounted his time working several jobs earlier in life — from Carl's Jr., the Transportation Safety Administration and Service Employees International Union (SEIU), where he became a steward.

"I’ve always been someone who learns by being in it, not watching from the outside. My background has taken me through different environments and perspectives, and that’s shaped how I understand people," West said.

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"I learned early how to adapt, how to listen, and how to recognize that everyone is coming from a different place. Las Vegas is where I’ve built my life and where I feel grounded."

West's top-listed priority, if elected, is ending all U.S. aid to Israel. He has also said he wants to see ICE "decommissioned."

Meanwhile, Lee got in hot water recently for a now-deleted expletive-laden X rant against Trump — when the president suggested he would attend oral arguments in the birthright citizenship Supreme Court case.

"So f---ing f---ed up. I’ll pray they f--- him to his face," Lee wrote shortly before 11 p.m. Mountain Time on March 31. "Sorry, I say f--- a lot these days."

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Lee later pushed back on allegations she was a "mentally-deranged psycho" among other retorts from critics, saying in a statement that "clearly my language touched a nerve — my nerve was touched by the attacks on our Constitution and its separation of powers. I took an oath to protect and defend it."

Fox News Digital’s Adam Pack contributed to this report.