Tony Hsieh's family thanks public for 'outpouring of love and respect' following Zappos founder's death

Zappos founder and former CEO Tony Hsieh’s family has released a statement to Las Vegas media in the wake of the shoe magnate’s death following a Connecticut house fire.

Tony Hsieh’s family thanked the public for “the outpouring of love and respect” in the wake of the 46-year-old’s Nov. 27 death, according to a statement provided to KLAS-TV. Hsieh, whose death was deemed accidental and caused by complications from smoke inhalation, left behind his parents and two brothers.

“It is clear to the family that he had a profound impact on countless people all over the world,” the statement continues. “He was a forward thinker with a zeal for bringing joy to others, and bridged communities and people from all walks of life. He valued experiences and relationships over material wealth, and always chose kindness.”

The statement described how although Hsieh was “extremely accomplished” both at work and in his personal life, his parents “are most proud of how he turned out as a human being.”

“He had true compassion and an endless desire to elevate everyone around him,” the statement adds, according to the report. “He would often refer to himself as the caboose, because everyone else came first.”

Hsieh recently retired from Zappos after 20 years leading the company. The online shoe retailer shared a tribute on social media late Friday.

“The world has lost a tremendous visionary and an incredible human being,” the statement said. “His spirit will forever be a part of Zappos.”

Hsieh was a Harvard University graduate who joined the company — then called ShoeSite.com — in 1999. Zappos was sold to Amazon for $1.2 billion in 2009, but Hsieh had remained with the company until his retirement.

“Tony’s kindness and generosity touched the lives of everyone around him, and forever brightened the world,” a DTP Companies statement said. “Delivering happiness was always his mantra, so instead of mourning his transition, we ask you to join us in celebrating his life.”

For years, Hsieh also worked to revitalize downtown Las Vegas, pledging $350 million in 2013 for redevelopment. The same year he moved Zappos' headquarters into the former Las Vegas City Hall building.

“Tony Hsieh played a pivotal role in helping transform Downtown Las Vegas,” Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak tweeted Friday night. “Kathy and I send our love and condolences to Tony’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Hsieh was on the property of a three-story, New London, Conn., house at the time of the Nov. 18 fire. While others were able to get out in time, the former tech exec was inside a “shed that’s attached to the exterior of the house” and did not, or could not, escape, according to police and fire radio recordings.

Reports have varied as to whether he was “trapped” or if he was instead “barricaded,” both of which are descriptions provided in the recordings from responders at the scene.

“The male is barricaded inside,” one person can be heard saying in the recording that was archived by Broadcastify. “He’s not answering the door. Everyone else is outside the house they’re trying to get him to open up.”

On Monday, the New London Police Department released details about the way in which Hsieh was found, describing how they initially received a report of “a structure fire with a person trapped inside.”

“Upon arrival on the scene, emergency service personnel observed dark smoke emanating from the back of the residential structure,” police said. “Individuals at the scene informed emergency personnel that a man, who was later identified as Anthony Hsieh … was locked inside a storage area where smoke was coming out at the rear of the residence, and they were unable to get him out.”

First responders were able to break the storage room door and pulled Hsieh from inside, police said. He was first taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital before being relocated to Bridgeport Hospital’s Burn Center, where he later died.

The New London Fire Marshal’s Office and the New London Police Department’s Investigative Services Division are investigating the circumstances of the blaze. No update had been provided as of Thursday afternoon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.