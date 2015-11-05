To Build a Subscription Startup, Streamline Your Service

Flying, especially last minute, can be a frustrating experience. There's a multitude of steps, from the need to cost compare on a range of platforms to the tedium of completing online forms. Booking on Beacon, however, a “Netflix for private aviation,” takes less than 30 seconds. Founder Wade Eyerly explains why he focused on easing travel's pain points when launching his new service and why simplication is key to driving memberships.

