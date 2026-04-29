Maritime spies catch $800M oil scheme as Trump's naval blockade squeezes Tehran and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Maritime spies catch $800M oil scheme as Trump's naval blockade squeezes Iran

2. US weighs deploying 'Dark Eagle' hypersonic missile for possible Iran strike

3. TPUSA reporter speaks out for first time after three indicted in viral assault case



MAJOR HEADLINES

CRUNCH TIME — House GOP greenlights budget blueprint to fund ICE without a single Democrat vote. Continue reading …

CROWN & COUNTRY — King Charles follows Queen Elizabeth's playbook with a twist during Trump state visit. Continue reading …

OFF THE RAILS — New mayor hauled off in cuffs after allegedly stumbling to train wreck site drunk. Continue reading …

BERLIN BLOWBACK — Trump weighs pulling US troops from Germany amid clash with chancellor over Iran war. Continue reading …

GUARD DOWN — Sheriff slapped with charges in breakout fiasco that freed dangerous inmates. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

CAPITOL GRILLING — Hegseth testifies at Senate as Iran war's $25B price tag and 60-day War Powers deadline loom. Continue reading …

TABLES TURNED — Moms group labeled ‘extremist’ flips script on SPLC after federal indictment. Continue reading …

‘INSANE’ — Dem mayor calls anti-crime signs 'expressions of exclusion' as city removes final sign. Continue reading …

GLOVES OFF — EPA chief fires back at Sen Whitehouse with 'all-White' beach club jab after coal clash. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

CLASSROOM CLASH — Educators face backlash, firings after posts lament Trump surviving WHCA Dinner shooting. Continue reading …

DEER IN HEADLIGHTS — Dem candidate freezes on live TV when asked who replaces ICE if it's abolished. Continue reading …

CLASS ACT CONTRAST — Resurfaced clip of Johnny Carson's grace after Reagan shooting contrasts with Kimmel. Continue reading …

ROAD RAGING — Liberal residents furious after California city calls street Charlie Kirk Way. Continue reading …

OPINION

REP. GARAMENDI & SEN. KELLY — We must work together to make America a shipbuilding power. Continue reading …

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY — Democrats’ anti-ICE tantrum leaves Republicans with one option going forward. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

NEW DETAILS — 'Melrose Place' actor's official cause of death at 57 revealed. Continue reading …

NO LOOPHOLES — Disneyland cracks down on guest behavior with sweeping new restrictions, sparking backlash. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on baseball bests and restaurant revamps. Take the quiz here …

CLASSIC SHAKEUP — Costco just quietly changed its famous $1.50 hot dog combo deal. Continue reading …

ROAD TRIP — Heartland state yields secrets in an anniversary year. See video ...

WATCH

VICE PRESIDENT JD VANCE — Tim Walz is like an arsonist trying to take credit for the fire department. See video …

GREGG JARRETT — There could be something more nefarious behind Comey's ‘86 47’ stunt. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as we break down the Supreme Court’s ruling on Louisiana’s congressional map and what it means for the future of redistricting nationwide. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.