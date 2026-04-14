Three-year-old girl killed, pregnant mother injured after alleged drag racers split car in half in Arizona

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A 3-year-old girl died last week after a high-speed crash that split a car in half and left her pregnant mother injured at an intersection in Tucson, Arizona, leading to second-degree murder charges against two alleged drag racers, ages 22 and 16.

Officers responded around 1 p.m. April 10 to the intersection, where a silver Toyota Camry and a white Hyundai Genesis collided in what investigators described as a violent, high-impact crash.

The child, who was properly secured in a car seat, was rushed to a hospital but later died from her injuries. An adult woman driving the Camry was also seriously injured. The Genesis driver suffered minor injuries.

A GoFundMe that the victims’ family created for funeral and medical expenses identified the toddler as Anna, "a bright, joyful, and loving little girl."

1-YEAR-OLD INJURED AFTER TEEN DRIVER CRASHES CAR OFF OKLAHOMA BRIDGE

"In this heartbreaking moment, we lost our sweet Anna, their beloved three-year-old daughter tragically passed away from her injuries from the collision," the family said in the fundraiser post.

The fundraiser identified the adult female as Anna’s mother, who it said is nine months pregnant. It said she was recovering at a hospital while "facing every parent’s worst nightmare" in the "unimaginable loss" of her youngest daughter.

Investigators said the Genesis was racing another vehicle, believed to be a multicolored Dodge Charger, at speeds far above the limit when it struck the Camry as it attempted a left turn, splitting the vehicle in half. The Dodge Charger fled the scene.

ILLEGAL MIGRANT CHARGED IN DEADLY 124 MPH CHASE THAT KILLED PREGNANT TEEN, UNBORN CHILD

Police arrested Christian Isaiah Randall, the 22-year-old driver of the Genesis, and charged him with second-degree murder, along with multiple counts of endangerment and aggravated assault. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

The driver of the second vehicle was identified as a 16-year-old boy on Sunday after investigators said they located the Dodge Charger involved in the incident.

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The boy was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and multiple counts of endangerment and aggravated assault. Police said he was booked into the Pima County Juvenile Detention Center.

Authorities said excessive speed was the primary cause of the crash, though the investigation remains ongoing.