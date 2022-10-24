Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Opioid Crisis
Published

Three New Yorkers die of fentanyl overdose after ordering cocaine from drug delivery service

Over 80% of cocaine deaths in New York City have been traced to fentanyl

By Michael Lee | Fox News
close
Dan Bongino: Who cares about fentanyl deaths when Biden's busy asking for political favors? Video

Dan Bongino: Who cares about fentanyl deaths when Biden's busy asking for political favors?

Fox News host Dan Bongino said liberals turn a blind eye to political favors when it benefits the Democratic Party on 'Unfiltered.' 

Three New York professionals died of fentanyl overdoses after ordering cocaine from the same drug delivery service, leading to charges for the dealer behind the deliveries.

"Julia was a driven professional with everything to live for. Never in a billion years would she have touched anything with fentanyl," Sassan Ghahramani, whose daughter Julia Ghahramani died of a fentanyl overdose, told the Wall Street Journal in a report Sunday. "This is like putting bullets in people’s brains."

Julia Ghahramani, a 26-year-old lawyer who had just started her first job, died of a fentanyl overdose in March 2021. That same day, 40-year-old trading executive Ross Mtangi and 38-year-old social worker Amanda Scher also died of a fentanyl overdose. The three professionals all ordered cocaine from a GrubHub-like delivery service on the same day, but the drugs turned out to be laced with a deadly amount of fentanyl.

FENTANYL DRIVES SURGE IN US OVERDOSE DEATHS IN WAKE OF NATION'S OPIOID EPIDEMIC

The alleged drug dealer in the cases, Billy Ortega, is now facing charges of causing the three deaths and distributing drugs. He has pleaded not guilty in the case and is awaiting trial.

Left: Julia Ghahramani. Middle: Ross Mtangi, shown with his partner. Right: Amanda Scher

Left: Julia Ghahramani. Middle: Ross Mtangi, shown with his partner. Right: Amanda Scher (Wall Street Journal)

Prosecutors allege that Ortega was a stay-at-home dad selling drugs out of his house in rural New Jersey and used a courier, Kaylen Rainey, to deliver the drugs. Rainey was living in a Manhattan apartment registered to Ortega's family, receiving text message instructions for deliveries from Ortega.

Rainey has also pleaded not guilty to causing the three deaths and distributing drugs.

Cocaine is a popular drug among professionals in New York City, with health officials estimating usage rates in the city are well above the 2% rate seen across the rest of the country. Health officials have also begun alerting users to a deadly trend in the cocaine market, telling users to be wary that many dealers have now begun mixing fentanyl into their batches.

New York City recorded 980 cocaine-related deaths in 2020, with 81% of those deaths being linked to fentanyl. Meanwhile, the rate of people dying from cocaine use alone has remained in the low hundreds, according to New York City health department data.

DRUG DEALER ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH FLORIDA MAN'S FENTANYL OVERDOSE DEATH

Doorbell Camera stills of Kaylen Rainey at the apartment complex of Julia Ghahramani.

Doorbell Camera stills of Kaylen Rainey at the apartment complex of Julia Ghahramani. (US Justice Department)

Ghahramani, Mtangi and Scher all fell victim to the new trend, a possibility Ortega seemingly realized shortly after the three received their drug deliveries.

"Hey try not to do too much because it’s really strong," Ortega said to Scher in a text message shortly after she received the delivery.

AFTER FENTANYL KILLED HER SOULMATE, RECOVERING DRUG USER FIGHTS TO END STIGMA OF ADDICTION

"Hey boss lady you heard," another text read, which was followed by three unanswered FaceTime audio calls.

"Hey can you give me a call back I need to ask you something real fast," another text from Ortega read the next morning. Ortega also tried to reach Ghahramani, failing to reach her after calling seven times.

The sun rises behind the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City.

The sun rises behind the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City. (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The three deaths have now left a void for their families, who have stressed the dangers associated with accidentally ingesting fentanyl.

"She made a mistake," Sassan Ghahramani said of his daughter. "She had a hit of coke and unbeknownst to her it was loaded with fentanyl and it killed her."

Michael Lee is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @UAMichaelLee