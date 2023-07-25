Three Marines found dead in a car near Camp Lejeune in North Carolina

Three Marines were found dead near Camp Lejeune, according to military officials.

The three servicemen were discovered dead in a vehicle in Pender County on the morning of July 23, according to local reports – approximately 40 minutes away from Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

Military officials identified the deceased as Lance Cpl. Tanner Kaltenberg, 19, Lance Cpl. Merax Dockery, 23, and Lance Cpl. Ivan Garcia, 23.

VETERANS, FAMILY MEMBERS STILL SUFFERING FROM TOXIC CAMP LEJEUNE WATER AS UNRESOLVED ILLNESS CLAIMS GROW

Officers with the Pender County Sheriff's Office found the four-door sedan at a Speedway gas station in Hampstead while investigating a missing person call regarding one of the Marines found.

All three of the deceased were declared dead at the scene, though a cause of death has not yet been released.

"There’s nothing to believe it to be foul play or anything," Sgt. Chester Ward told local outlet Port City Daily. "We’re waiting for an autopsy report, but we have an idea of probably what happened."

2 ACTIVE-DUTY MARINES ACCUSED OF STORMING THE US CAPITOL PLEAD GUILTY

The Marine Corps published the identities of the victims on Tuesday in a media release.

All three of the Marines were assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 2 and posted at Camp Lejeune.

"My deepest sympathy and condolences are extended to the family, friends, and colleagues of Lance Cpl. Kaltenberg, Lance Cpl. Dockery and Lance Cpl. Garcia," said Brig. Gen. Michael E. McWilliams, commanding general of 2nd Marine Logistics Group.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He added, "Our focus is providing the necessary resources and support to those impacted by their tragic loss as they navigate this extremely difficult time."

"[The] circumstances surrounding their deaths are currently under investigation," according to the Marine Corps.