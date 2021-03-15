Expand / Collapse search
San Diego
Published

California driver mows down several people on sidewalk killing three at San Diego City College

The 71-year-old driver was detained, authorities said.

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Three people were killed and six were injured Monday morning when a driver suspected of being impaired plowed into pedestrians near San Diego City College, authorities said. 

A 71-year-old driver in a Volvo station wagon was traveling west on B Street when he veered onto the sidewalk under a bridge around 9 a.m., San Diego police Chief David Nisleit said during a news briefing, FOX 5 San Diego reported. 

Emergency crews work at the scene of a deadly accident Monday in San Diego. A driver plowed through a crowd on a sidewalk in downtown San Diego on Monday morning, killing three people and injuring six others, including two who are hospitalized in critical condition, police said. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

The driver stopped and attempted to render aid to the victims, he said. He identified himself to responding officers and was being detained on suspicion of driving while impaired. 

Five people were taken to hospitals, with two listed in critical condition, San Diego Fire-Rescue Chief Colin Stowell said. 

Lisa Brotzman, right, stands with Terry Goffigan at the scene of a deadly accident in San Diego on Monday. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Nisleit said the underpass where the incident occurred was being used by people to take shelter from the rain. There were tents and belongings set up inside the tunnel, he said. It was unclear if any of the victms were homeless. 

"I don't know if people were sleeping, if people were sitting there," Nisleit said. 

