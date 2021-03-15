California driver mows down several people on sidewalk killing three at San Diego City College

Three people were killed and six were injured Monday morning when a driver suspected of being impaired plowed into pedestrians near San Diego City College, authorities said.

A 71-year-old driver in a Volvo station wagon was traveling west on B Street when he veered onto the sidewalk under a bridge around 9 a.m., San Diego police Chief David Nisleit said during a news briefing, FOX 5 San Diego reported.

The driver stopped and attempted to render aid to the victims, he said. He identified himself to responding officers and was being detained on suspicion of driving while impaired.

Five people were taken to hospitals, with two listed in critical condition, San Diego Fire-Rescue Chief Colin Stowell said.

Nisleit said the underpass where the incident occurred was being used by people to take shelter from the rain. There were tents and belongings set up inside the tunnel, he said. It was unclear if any of the victms were homeless.

"I don't know if people were sleeping, if people were sitting there," Nisleit said.