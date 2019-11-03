This Day in History: Oct. 5
Democrat Lloyd Bentsen and Republican Dan Quayle have a famous exchange during vice presidential debate; Apple founder Steve Jobs dies
On this day, Oct. 5 ...
1988: Democrat Lloyd Bentsen lambasts Republican Dan Quayle during their vice presidential debate, saying, "Senator, I served with Jack Kennedy. I knew Jack Kennedy. Jack Kennedy was a friend of mine. Senator, you're no Jack Kennedy."
Also on this day:
- 1921: The World Series is carried on radio for the first time as Newark, N.J, station WJZ (later WABC) relays a telephoned play-by-play account of the first game from the Polo Grounds. (Although the New York Yankees win the opener, 3-0, the New York Giants would win the series, 5 games to 3.)
- 1947: President Harry S. Truman delivers the first televised White House address as he speaks on the world food crisis.
- 1953: Earl Warren is sworn in as the 14th chief justice of the United States, succeeding Fred M. Vinson.
- 1958: Racially-desegregated Clinton High School in Clinton, Tenn., is mostly leveled by an early morning bombing.
- 1983: Solidarity founder Lech Walesa is named winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.
- 1984: The space shuttle Challenger blasts off from the Kennedy Space Center on an 8-day mission; the crew includes Kathryn D. Sullivan, who becomes the first American woman to walk in space, and Marc Garneau, the first Canadian astronaut.
- 1989: A jury in Charlotte, N.C., convicts former PTL evangelist Jim Bakker of using his television show to defraud followers.
- 2001: Tabloid photo editor Robert Stevens dies from inhaled anthrax, the first of a series of anthrax cases in Florida, New York, New Jersey and Washington.
- 2005: Defying the White House, senators votes 90-9 to approve an amendment sponsored by Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., that would prohibit the use of “cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment” against anyone in U.S. government custody. (A reluctant President George W. Bush would later sign off on the amendment.)
- 2011: Apple founder Steve Jobs, 56, dies in Palo Alto, Calif.
- 2017: A Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein announces that he is taking a leave of absence from his company after a New York Times article details decades of alleged sexual harassment against women, including actress Ashley Judd.
- 2018: Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia announce that they would vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, all but assuring that Kavanaugh would be confirmed.
- 2018: The government reports that the unemployment rate fell in September to 3.7 percent, the lowest since 1969, reflecting a healthy economy driven by strong consumer and business spending.
- 2018: In an elaborate prank orchestrated by the street artist Banksy, one of the artist’s paintings self-destructs in front of auction-goers in London, moments after it had been sold for $1.4 million.